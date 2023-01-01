At the back of the Barcelona-founded Regia perfume shop, this museum tells the story of the scent world through the ages, with 5000 bottles of infinite shapes, sizes and histories. It shows oddities from ancient Egyptian and Roman scent receptacles (the latter mostly from the 1st to 3rd centuries CE) to classic eau de cologne bottles and advertising posters. Other items include ancient bronze Etruscan tweezers and little early-19th-century potpourri bowls made of fine Sèvres porcelain.