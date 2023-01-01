Basílica de la Puríssima Concepció i Assumpció de Nostra Senyora

One hardly expects a medieval church on the grid-pattern streets of the late-19th-century Eixample, yet that is just what this is. Dating to the 14th century, the church was transferred stone by stone from the old centre in 1871–88. It has a pretty 15th- to 16th-century cloister with a peaceful garden and trickling fountain. Behind is a Romanesque-Gothic bell tower (11th to 16th century), from another old town church that didn’t survive, the Església de Sant Miquel.

This is one of a handful of such old churches relocated to L’Eixample.