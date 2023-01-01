Though fascinating on the outside and made all the more enticing by its leafy gardens, this 1893 creation by Domènech i Montaner is especially spectacular on the inside. The interior is laden with sculptures (some by Eusebi Arnau), mosaics and fine woodwork; its central feature is a grand staircase beneath a broad, ornamental skylight. The Palau is only open by sporadic two-hour guided tour (€8; in Catalan), organised by the Fundació Antoni Tàpies (email reserves@ftapies.com).