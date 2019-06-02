Puig i Cadafalch’s 1905 Casa Terrades is known as the Casa de les Punxes (House of Spikes) because of its pointed tile-adorned turrets. Resembling a medieval castle, this former apartment block is the only fully detached building in L’Eixample, and opened to the public only in 2017. Visits (with multilanguage audio guide) take in its stained-glass bay windows, handsome iron staircase, hydraulic floors, pillars and arches with floral motifs, and rooftop. Guided midday tours run in Spanish (Saturday) and Catalan (Sunday).

Other options include an audioguide tour with a glass of cava on the roof (€16).