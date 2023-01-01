House Comalat (Casa Comalat) is a modernist building in Barcelona, build by Salvador Valeri in 1911.

This striking twin-fronted building with vibrant tilework was created from 1909 to 1911 by Salvador Valeri (1873–1954). Note Gaudí's obvious influence on the main facade, with its wavy roof and bulging balconies. Head around the back to Carrer de Còrsega to see a more playful facade, with its windows stacked like cards and uneven wooden galleries.

