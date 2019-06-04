Palau Baró de Quadras

Puig i Cadafalch redesigned this 1882 residential building in exuberant Gothic-inspired style, with two distinct facades, between 1902 and 1906. The main facade is most intriguing, with a soaring, glassed-in gallery; take a closer look at its emotive gargoyles and reliefs – the pair of toothy fish and sword-wielding knight clearly have the same artistic signature as Casa Amatller. The only way to visit inside is by prebooked 45-minute Wednesday tour, in Catalan (noon), Spanish (1pm) or English (11am).

The eclectic interior is dominated by Moorish, Middle Eastern and East Asian themes, with an Andalucía-style patio.