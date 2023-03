Puig i Cadafalch let his imagination loose on the Casa Serra (1903–08), a neo-Gothic whimsy today home to government offices. With its central tower topped by a conical roof, grandly decorated upper-floor windows and tiled roof, you'll find yourself pondering what a strange house it must have been to live in for its former residents. Artists Eusebi Arnau and Alfons Juyol added the facade's busts – famous faces from Miguel de Cervantes to Marià Fortuny.