Gràcia's busiest square, the Plaça de la Vila de Gràcia, was, until a few years ago, known as Plaça de Rius i Taulet, and you'll still hear that name mentioned occasionally. Some locals refer to it as the Plaça del Rellotge ('Clock') for the tall 1862 clock tower that stands here, opposite the Casa de la Vila, designed by Francesc Berenguer i Mestres.