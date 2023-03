Opened in 1888, the ‘Market of Liberty’ was covered in 1893 by Francesc Berenguer i Mestres (1866–1914), Gaudí’s long-time assistant, in typically fizzy Modernista style, employing generous whirls of wrought iron. Despite a considerable facelift in 2009, it remains emblematic of Gràcia: full of life and fabulous fresh produce, and with tapas spots like El Tast de Joan Noi.