Casa Llopis i Bofill is an interesting block of flats designed by Antoni Gallissà (1861–1903) in 1902. The graffiti-covered, oriental-inspired facade is particularly striking, with its glassed-in balconies, while the use of elaborate parabolic arches on the ground floor is a clear Modernista touch, as are the wrought-iron balconies.
Casa Llopis i Bofill
L'Eixample
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.46 MILES
The Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família (Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family) is considered to be the symbol of Barcelona by many residents, and the…
1.39 MILES
Visitors and locals alike love Park Güell. The waving balcony and the colorful Guard’s House, with the imposing Barcelona skyline and sea in the…
0.47 MILES
One of Europe's strangest residential buildings, Casa Batlló (built 1904–6) is Gaudí at his fantastical best. From its playful facade and marine-world…
0.43 MILES
In the top tier of Gaudí's achievements, this madcap Unesco-listed masterpiece, with 33 balconies, was built in 1905–10 as a combined apartment and office…
1.08 MILES
Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista…
1.04 MILES
Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world’s greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…
2.07 MILES
Joan Miró was a Catalan painter and sculptor born in Barcelona who combined abstract art with surrealism. He is considered one of the most influential…
1.22 MILES
La Rambla is a tree-lined boulevard featuring a wide array of architectural delights, beautifully decorated flower stalls and particularly talented (and…
Nearby L'Eixample attractions
0.12 MILES
A singular neo-Gothic effort, this church is interesting because it was designed by Joan Martorell i Montells (1833–1906), Gaudí’s architecture professor…
0.17 MILES
The 1901 Palau Macaya is one of Barcelona's great yet least-known Catalan Modernisme gems. It was designed by architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch, who was…
0.21 MILES
Completed in 1912, Casa Thomas was one of Domènech i Montaner’s earlier efforts – the floral motifs and reptile figurines are trademarks and the massive…
4. Basílica de la Puríssima Concepció i Assumpció de Nostra Senyora
0.24 MILES
One hardly expects a medieval church on the grid-pattern streets of the late-19th-century Eixample, yet that is just what this is. Dating to the 14th…
0.26 MILES
Though fascinating on the outside and made all the more enticing by its leafy gardens, this 1893 creation by Domènech i Montaner is especially spectacular…
0.29 MILES
In a hidden garden inside a typical Eixample block is an old water tower and an urban 'beach', the Platja de l'Eixample, also known as the Jardins de la…
0.3 MILES
Puig i Cadafalch’s 1905 Casa Terrades is known as the Casa de les Punxes (House of Spikes) because of its pointed tile-adorned turrets. Resembling a…
0.38 MILES
Hotel magnate Jordi Clos has spent much of his life collecting ancient Egyptian artefacts, brought together in this private museum divided into thematic…