The 1901 Palau Macaya is one of Barcelona's great yet least-known Catalan Modernisme gems. It was designed by architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch, who was also the master behind Casa Amatller, Casa de les Punxes and Palau Baró de Quadras. The bright-white facade is impressive with its decorative windows and intricate paintwork, but the interior is where this palace really comes to life, with its grand entrance, open courtyard decked in colourful tiles and a delicately carved marble staircase.

Today the palace is owned by La Caixa and has been turned into a space for talks, exhibitions and workshops on issues surrounding social transformation. There is also an interesting exhibit with audiovisual displays about the palace itself and the Catalan Modernisme movement.