Font de Canaletes

The section of La Rambla immediately south of Plaça de Catalunya is named after this inconspicuous turn-of-the-20th-century drinking fountain and lamppost, the water of which supposedly emerges from what were once known as the springs of Canaletes.

It used to be said that a proper barcelonin was one who 'drank the waters of Les Canaletes'. Nowadays, people claim that anyone who drinks from the fountain will return to Barcelona. Delirious football fans gather here to celebrate whenever the main home side, FC Barcelona, wins a cup or the league premiership.