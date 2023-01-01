Via Sepulcral Romana

A block east of the top end of La Rambla is a sunken garden where a series of Roman tombs from the 1st to 3rd century AD were uncovered in the 1940s, after a 1588 Carmelite convent was demolished. A small interpretation centre in Spanish and Catalan explores burial and funerary rites and customs; pieces of pottery (including a burial amphora with the skeleton of a three-year-old Roman child) accompany the display.

The burial ground stretches along either side of the road that once led northwest out of Barcelona’s Roman predecessor, Barcino. As the burial ground sits in the open air, you can see the tombs at any time, even if it's closed.