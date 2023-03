The best example of Romanesque architecture in Barcelona is the dainty little cloister of this small 11th- or 12th-century church, which was founded in the 9th or 10th century but later rebuilt. The cloister's 13th-century polylobulated arches, sitting atop intricately carved capitals, are unique in Europe. The church itself contains the tombstone of Guifré II, son of Guifré El Pelós, a 9th-century count considered the founding father of Catalonia.