The tiny village of Garraf, 30km southwest of Barcelona, trickles down to a sparkling teal bay and silvery sand beach framed by distinctive old whitewashed fishers' cottages with deep-green trim. Though these days it's slightly less off-radar following the arrival of Soho House's Little Beach House, there's still a local vibe, with barcelonins popping down for the day.

Rodalies train R2 goes here from Passeig de Gràcia and Sants (€3.50, 40 minutes).