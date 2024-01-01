Fundació Stämpfli Art Contemporani

Within an old wood-beamed fish-market building is this minimalist 20th-century European art gallery. Whitewashed walls and shiny tiled floors draw all eyes to the primary colours of bold pop art and modern art. Displays change regularly, putting on show a rotating selection of works from the foundation's collection. The lower floor hosts temporary exhibitions.
