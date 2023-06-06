Shop
Getty Images
Just 35km southwest of Barcelona, Sitges sizzles with beach life, late-night clubs and an enviable festival calendar. Sitges has been a resort town since the 19th century, and was a key location for the Modernisme movement, which paved the way for the likes of Picasso. These days it’s Spain’s most famous gay holiday destination. In July and August, Sitges cranks up the volume to become one big beach party, while Carnaval unbridles the town's hedonistic side. But despite the bacchanalian nightlife, Sitges remains a classy destination: its array of galleries and museums belie its small size, there’s a good choice of upmarket restaurants in its historic centre (which is lined with chic boutiques), and the October film festival draws culture fiends from miles around. The town is quieter during the off season, but you can still get a feel for it.
Built in the 1890s as a house-studio by Catalan artist Santiago Rusiñol, a pioneer of the Modernisme movement, this seaside mansion is crammed with his…
This seafront building entered through the adjacent Museu del Cau Ferrat houses a vast collection of Catalan art spanning the 10th to 20th centuries,…
Fundació Stämpfli Art Contemporani
Within an old wood-beamed fish-market building is this minimalist 20th-century European art gallery. Whitewashed walls and shiny tiled floors draw all…
Església de Sant Bartomeu i Santa Tecla
Sitges' most striking landmark is this 17th-century parish church, sitting proudly on a rocky outcrop lapped by the sea, which separates the 2km-long main…
Dotted with xiringuitos (beach bars) and sunbeds for renting, this sandy beach sits 500m southwest of central Sitges along the Passeig Maritim.
About 2km southwest of central Sitges, Terramar is a fine 395m beach of golden sand, with paddleboat rental and deck chairs in summer.
This brown-sand beach lies 1.5km northeast of central Sitges, slightly removed from the town-centre frenzy.
This buzzing beach overlooked by Sant Bartomeu church is the most immediate option from Sitges' centre.
