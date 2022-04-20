Cadaqués gleams above the cobalt-blue waters of a rocky bay on Catalonia’s most easterly outcrop. This easygoing whitewashed village owes its allure in part to its windswept pebble beaches, meandering lanes, pretty harbour and the wilds of nearby Cap de Creus, but it’s Salvador Dalí who truly gave Cadaqués its sparkle.

The surrealist artist spent family holidays here during his youth, and lived much of his later life at nearby Port Lligat, where the Dalís' otherworldly seaside home stands. Thanks to Dalí and other luminaries, such as his friend Federico García Lorca, Cadaqués pulled in a celebrity crowd, and still does.

Summer in Cadaqués is very busy, so advance bookings can make or break a trip. September is less crowded, while tourist amenities begin to slumber from mid-October. There can also be sea storms at this time of year, bringing autumn breaks to an abrupt and soggy halt.