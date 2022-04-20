Overlooking a peaceful cove in Port Lligat, a tiny fishing settlement 1km northeast of Cadaqués, this magnificent seaside complex was the residence and…
Cadaqués
Cadaqués gleams above the cobalt-blue waters of a rocky bay on Catalonia’s most easterly outcrop. This easygoing whitewashed village owes its allure in part to its windswept pebble beaches, meandering lanes, pretty harbour and the wilds of nearby Cap de Creus, but it’s Salvador Dalí who truly gave Cadaqués its sparkle.
The surrealist artist spent family holidays here during his youth, and lived much of his later life at nearby Port Lligat, where the Dalís' otherworldly seaside home stands. Thanks to Dalí and other luminaries, such as his friend Federico García Lorca, Cadaqués pulled in a celebrity crowd, and still does.
Summer in Cadaqués is very busy, so advance bookings can make or break a trip. September is less crowded, while tourist amenities begin to slumber from mid-October. There can also be sea storms at this time of year, bringing autumn breaks to an abrupt and soggy halt.
- CCasa Museu Dalí
- MMuseu de Cadaqués
Salvador Dalí often features strongly in the temporary exhibitions displayed here, as do his contemporaries also connected to Cadaqués, such as Picasso…
- EEsglésia de Santa Maria
Crowning the old town, Cadaqués' white-walled church was originally begun in the 14th century, but later rebuilt following 15th- and 16th-century pirate…
Casa Museu Dalí
Museu de Cadaqués
Església de Santa Maria
