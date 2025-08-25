When Lonely Planet acquired Elsewhere in 2023 (it was only a year old!), founders Alexis Bowen and Craig Zapatka began a new chapter, a new journey. Over the past two years, this scrappy start-up has grown from 50 destinations to 80, significantly expanded the team and network of experts, and created 2300 bespoke itineraries. And as of today, we're giving Elsewhere a new name, formalizing the integration of this specialty travel-planning service into Lonely Planet's travel products. Welcome to Lonely Planet Journeys.

Now that the formal part is over, here's what Lonely Planet Journeys can do for you.

Taking a dip at Seljavallalaug in Iceland. Daniel Dorsa for Lonely Planet

What is Lonely Planet Journeys?

At Lonely Planet, we've always believed that planning is one of the most exciting parts of the journey. But did you know that it takes 40 hours to plan a weeklong trip?

With that in mind, we know that there are times when, as much as you'd like to, you don't have time to plan, times when you need advice from someone who knows the destination from the inside and who will work with you and prioritize your trip goals.

Maybe you're too busy to do all the research or you have no idea where to begin. It's your honeymoon or your first safari, or you need to plan a multigenerational trip that considers the broad range of interests in your group or organize an exceptional vacation for a milestone birthday or anniversary. Why not hand off the heavy lifting to people who do nothing but plan these kinds of life-altering trips?

For more than half a century, Lonely Planet has been providing trustworthy information from local experts to help travelers visit nearly every destination on earth, with our thoroughly researched guidebooks and our team of digital editors and writers supplying up-to-date advice on our website about what’s going on in the world today. Now with Lonely Planet Journeys, we’re offering a high-touch, person-to-person experience and premium preplanned itineraries to the world's most exciting destinations.

This is no call center or chatbot. Lonely Planet Journeys is powered by embedded professional human beings (it’s getting hard to tell the difference, we know), people who know the travel landscape and actually live where you want to visit. These experts offer a depth of expertise and have plugged-in local contacts and the know-how that pretty much guarantees seamless travel.

The Farotas of Talaigua dancing and singing at a parade in Barranquilla, Colombia. Roy De La Cruz/Shutterstock

What makes Lonely Planet Journeys unique?

Built on the principle that travelers and the destinations they visit deserve a better, more thoughtful approach, Lonely Planet Journeys is committed to supporting local communities: 87% of the cost of a Lonely Planet Journey is funneled directly into the destination, toward quality suppliers and projects that support local businesses, combat overtourism and protect the environment.

Furthermore, Lonely Planet Journeys works with in-destination experts who go through a rigorous screening and a series of interviews. Their business practices are vetted. The partners they work with are scrutinized. They offer unique experiences that you won’t find by googling, the type of activities that transform a standard vacation into an unforgettable one. This process is akin to applying to an elite university – only 5% of people who apply make the cut to become a Lonely Planet Journeys local expert.

Scuba diving in Cape Town, South Africa. Pier Nirandara for Lonely Planet

How does it work?

Lonely Planet Journeys doesn’t mess around. Just choose a destination and answer a few questions to let our team know when you want to travel and the experiences you wish to have. You share your likes, dislikes, the reason for your trip and information about the family, friends or colleagues joining your group. From there, you'll be connected with a local expert to talk details and price.

Once you're matched, the real fun begins. Your expert will craft the first draft of your trip, and together you'll refine the itinerary until it's perfected. You can ask for more options, get more granular details about what to expect, work out various logistics – whatever it takes.

From the moment you arrive, Lonely Planet Journeys provides 24-7 support. If you miss a train, need a last-minute lunch recommendation or sprain an ankle, there is always someone on the other end of the line to take care of you. This isn’t travel insurance; this is travel assurance.

The only element that you have to take care of yourself is book your flights – and you can do this before, during or after consulting with your expert.

Kayaking at Jökulsárlón on the southeast coast of Iceland. kasakphoto/Shutterstock

Are there preplanned and vetted itineraries I can buy?

Yes! Lonely Planet Journeys has a collection of already planned trips that you can choose from. It's basically buying a banger of an album, rather than a DJ creating your own highly personalized playlist.

We're pumped about our latest collection of prearranged itineraries. Here are a few:

This exciting new chapter for Lonely Planet Journeys is the next evolution of how we travel in the 21st century: with intention, with care, with curiosity, with kindness, with passion. Take stress out of the equation. Save some time. Let Lonely Planet Journeys take you to the places you’ve always wanted to go, with once-in-a-lifetime experiences you couldn’t have imagined. What are you waiting for?