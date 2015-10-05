Southwest National Parks Camping and Hiking Tour

Day 1: Meet in Las Vegas for a briefing with the group on the exciting adventures ahead. Set off amongst impressive high desert scenery, making a stop for lunch in the quirky town of Seligman, AZ - the "birthplace of Route 66". Upon arriving to Grand Canyon National Park, you will set up camp for the next two nights. Head to the visitors center for a walk along the rim and the unforgettable first glimpse of the Grand Canyon. After watching an incredible sunset over the canyon, head back to camp. (Meals: D)Day 2: Early morning start for a full day at the Grand Canyon National Park. Choose between a strenuous all day hike, a moderate hike to the first water station and back or an easy day of strolling the Rim Trail. Meet up in the evening for dinner at camp. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 3: An exciting day awaits you in the Navajo Nation and the incredible sandstone formations of Monument Valley National Tribal Park. Meet your Navajo guide and embark on an all day tour by 4x4 visiting rock formations and viewpoints made famous in Hollywood movies. At night, you will sleep in a 'hogan' - traditional Navajo homes. Your Navajo hosts will prepare a traditional meal for you, followed by folk stories and traditional dances around the campfire. An incredible and magical night you will never forget. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 4: You will spend today in Capitol Reef National Park. Layers of sandstone, arches, canyons and striking rock formations will be the back drop for todays incredible hiking adventure. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 5: You will travel along Utah’s Route 12; known as the most beautiful highway in the U.S. through the Grand Staircase-Escalante Wilderness, stopping to explore the incredible beauty along the way. Your destination today is Bryce Canyon National Park. Set out on a group hike into the canyon and marvel at the 'hoodoo' formations that make this park a hikers dream. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 6: Zion National Park is where you will spend the day hiking and taking in the impressive geological formations. Choose between the strenuous 'bucket list' hike of Angels Landing with its incredible views and steep, dramatic cliff drops or take the shuttle to various destination viewpoints to explore the beauty of this gem of the National Park system with shorter hikes. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 7: You will arrive back in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capitol of the World! Free time will be given to walk and explore the Strip area and its many themed casinos. Meet up again in the afternoon to check into your hotel and get ready for the evenings fun. Explore Fremont Street which offers free music and entertainment for all ages and makes for some unforgettable Las Vegas memories. (Meals: B)Day 8: Check out of hotel and depart for home