Welcome to Bryce Canyon National Park
The narrow, 56-mile-long park is an extension of the sloping Paunsaugunt Plateau, which rises from 7894ft at the visitor center to 9115ft at Rainbow Point, the plateau's southernmost tip. High altitude means cooler temperatures here than at other Utah parks. From May to September, combat the congestion by using the shuttle. Weatherwise, June and September are ideal; in July and August expect thunderstorms and mosquitoes.
Bryce Canyon National Park activities
Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon 3-Day Tour from Las Vegas
Join this tour and travel by coach bus or minivan from Las Vegas through the desert landscapes of the Western United States. See the Grand Canyon in Arizona and be inspired by its magnificent size and stunning beauty, and shop for authentic Native American keepsakes or gifts. Take a cruise around Lake Powell and enjoy views of the unique coves and rock formations surrounding the body of water. Cross the border to Utah to discover Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park and admire the beauty of each of the preserved lands.See the Itinerary section below for a more complete and detailed schedule.
Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley from Las Vegas
Escape the bright lights of Las Vegas for some quality time in the American Southwest on this 7-day adventure to Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Arches, Canyonlands, Grand Canyon National Park and Monument Valley. Meals and accommodations are included. During the tour, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for hiking, which is very popular inside all five national parks. Spend your first few days at Zion and Bryce Canyon parks, Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, where you’ll have your choice of hiking trails, from strenuous to easy. When you’re in Monument Valley, enjoy a Jeep tour led by a local Navajo guide to explore this incredible landscape of rock formations, which you may recognize from countless movies that have been filmed there, like John Wayne’s Stagecoach. Your last stop is the Grand Canyon, where you can hike along the South Rim and go an optional helicopter ride over the canyon (own expense). All entrance fees to the national parks are included as are meals per itinerary. Camping Accommodations: Your camping accommodation is a two-person tent, which is shared by same-sex travelers. If you are traveling as a couple or as a group of four or more, please advise this at the time of booking in the Special Requirements box so accommodations can be made to keep your party together. Meals include six breakfasts, seven boxed lunches and six dinners. Please remember your sleeping bag! You will be required to pay a USD $70 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary Lodging Accommodations:Lodging accommodation is a 2-person room shared by same-sex travelers or on a couple basis. If your party is 3 or 5 guests, you will be in 1 or 2 triples rooms with two queen beds in each. All lodging accommodations are of 3 star quality or higher and subject to availability. Meals include six boxed lunches. Other meals will be at local restaurants. You will be required to pay a USD $45 supplement charge, payable on the first day of the tour, to cover your meals per itinerary See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Utah Mighty 5
Day 1: Salt Lake City to Arches National Park (Overnight Moab, UT) Pick up at Salt lake City or Las Vegas NV travel to moab to start the trip haveing dinner that night and preparing for the great adventrue. Day 2: Arches National Park & Surrounding Areas (Overnight Moab, UT) Wak up eat breakfast and travel to the first of the National parks Day 3: Canyonlands National Park & Capitol Reef NationalPark (Overnight Torrey, UT) This day we start over again with some great national parks. The travel to Bryce canyon stay ing the night in Bryce Day 4: Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase, NM, & Bryce Canyon National Park (Overnight Bryce City, UT) Day 5: Bryce Canyon National Park & Zion National Park (Overnight Springdale, UT) Day 6: Zion National Park to Salt Lake City (Depart)
Utah's 5 National Parks in 5 Days - Camping
This tour begins and ends in Las Vegas. The pick-up/drop-off location is the North Entrance of the Tropicana Hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip. The trip departs Las Vegas at 7:30am on Monday and arrives back in Las Vegas at 5:00pm on Friday. Day 1 - Depart Las Vegas and arrive in Zion National Park in time to hike the trails and see the stunning sandstone cliffsDay 2 - Depart Zion and arrive in Moab where we will set up camp before exploring Arches National ParkDay 3 - Enjoy breakfast before exploring the rough and rugged landscape in Canyonlands National Park before finishing the day at Dead Horse Point State ParkDay 4 - Depart Moab and drive through Capitol Reef National Park as you make your way to Bryce Canyon National Park for sunset. Also get ready to hike Goblin Valley State Park!Day 5 - Explore the sandstone spires called hoodoo’s which bring the landscape to life as you hike the trails before departing for Las Vegas*All camping equipment and meals are included.
Southwest National Parks Camping and Hiking Tour
Day 1: Meet in Las Vegas for a briefing with the group on the exciting adventures ahead. Set off amongst impressive high desert scenery, making a stop for lunch in the quirky town of Seligman, AZ - the "birthplace of Route 66". Upon arriving to Grand Canyon National Park, you will set up camp for the next two nights. Head to the visitors center for a walk along the rim and the unforgettable first glimpse of the Grand Canyon. After watching an incredible sunset over the canyon, head back to camp. (Meals: D)Day 2: Early morning start for a full day at the Grand Canyon National Park. Choose between a strenuous all day hike, a moderate hike to the first water station and back or an easy day of strolling the Rim Trail. Meet up in the evening for dinner at camp. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 3: An exciting day awaits you in the Navajo Nation and the incredible sandstone formations of Monument Valley National Tribal Park. Meet your Navajo guide and embark on an all day tour by 4x4 visiting rock formations and viewpoints made famous in Hollywood movies. At night, you will sleep in a 'hogan' - traditional Navajo homes. Your Navajo hosts will prepare a traditional meal for you, followed by folk stories and traditional dances around the campfire. An incredible and magical night you will never forget. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 4: You will spend today in Capitol Reef National Park. Layers of sandstone, arches, canyons and striking rock formations will be the back drop for todays incredible hiking adventure. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 5: You will travel along Utah’s Route 12; known as the most beautiful highway in the U.S. through the Grand Staircase-Escalante Wilderness, stopping to explore the incredible beauty along the way. Your destination today is Bryce Canyon National Park. Set out on a group hike into the canyon and marvel at the 'hoodoo' formations that make this park a hikers dream. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 6: Zion National Park is where you will spend the day hiking and taking in the impressive geological formations. Choose between the strenuous 'bucket list' hike of Angels Landing with its incredible views and steep, dramatic cliff drops or take the shuttle to various destination viewpoints to explore the beauty of this gem of the National Park system with shorter hikes. (Meals: B, L, D)Day 7: You will arrive back in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capitol of the World! Free time will be given to walk and explore the Strip area and its many themed casinos. Meet up again in the afternoon to check into your hotel and get ready for the evenings fun. Explore Fremont Street which offers free music and entertainment for all ages and makes for some unforgettable Las Vegas memories. (Meals: B)Day 8: Check out of hotel and depart for home
National Parks & Bright Lights
From the Golden Gate Bridge to glowing canyon walls at sunset, this trip captures the beauty of the cities and wilderness of the western US. It’s perfect for the traveller looking to breathe in the scent of the sequoias of Yosemite by day but wanting the comforts of a hotel at night. Prepare yourself for otherworldly hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park and desert scenery in Death Valley – the lowest spot on the continent – before taking an optional helicopter ride above the incomparable Grand Canyon. You won’t just visit the West Coast, you’ll live it.