Welcome to Utah
Southern Utah is defined by red-rock cliffs, sorbet-colored spindles and seemingly endless sandstone desert. The pine-forested and snow-covered peaks of the Wasatch Mountains dominate northern Utah. Interspersed are old pioneer remnants, ancient rock art and ruins, and traces of dinosaurs.
Mormon-influenced rural towns can be quiet and conservative, but the rugged beauty has attracted outdoorsy progressives as well. Salt Lake City (SLC) and Park City, especially, have vibrant nightlife and progressive dining scenes. So pull on your boots and stock up on water: Utah's wild and scenic hinterlands await.
Salt Lake City Sightseeing Tour
You’ll be picked up from your downtown hotel in the morning for your sightseeing tour of Salt Lake City. Aboard a comfortable coach, cruise around the city and enjoy commentary from your knowledgeable guide. Visit the beautiful State Capitol Building, explore Old Deseret Village (also known as Pioneer Village) and see the famous Mormon Trail. In Temple Square, treat your senses to a tour of the gardens and a live recital in the world-famous Mormon Tabernacle, also known as the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Inside the building, you’ll hear music emanating from the organ’s 11,623 pipes!Afterward, enjoy a meal (not included) in the pioneer home of Utah’s first governor, Brigham Young. The Lion House was built in 1856 and was converted from Young’s home into a lovely restaurant. You’ll also see historic Fort Douglas, 100-year-old mansions and churches, University of Utah, the Pony Express Monument and sites used in the 2002 Winter Olympics such as Olympic Village, Olympic Stadium, Olympic Cauldron and Olympic Legacy Plaza. At the end of your tour, you’ll be dropped off at your downtown hotel.
Salt Lake City Tour and Mormon Tabernacle Choir
After pickup from your downtown hotel, you’ll be taken on a brief tour of Salt Lake City. First stop is the State Capitol Building, noted as one of America’s most beautiful capitol buildings. Next, visit the historic Mormon Trail and stop by Old Deseret Village, also known as Pioneer Village.Explore the gardens of Temple Square, see historic Fort Douglas, admire 100-year-old mansions and churches, pass by Utah State University and venues used in the 2002 Winter Olympics, and see the Pony Express Monument. The highlight of your tour is hearing the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sing! Depending on the season, you’ll head to either the LDS Conference Center or the Mormon Tabernacle to enjoy an amazing live performance of one of the most celebrated choirs in history. The 360-member, all-volunteer Mormon Tabernacle Choir has won Grammy and Emmy Awards due to their beautiful sounds and stellar performances. You’ve never heard anything like it!For a more intimate experience, choose the Thursday evening tour. After your sightseeing tour, have dinner in Brigham Young’s pioneer home (own expense) before watching a Mormon Tabernacle Choir rehearsal accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the organ player. Or, choose the Sunday morning tour to witness a full concert, broadcasted live. You’ll take a sightseeing tour and have lunch (own expense) after the concert. After this amazing musical experience, you’ll be taken back to your downtown hotel.
Arches National Park 4x4 Adventure from Moab
Choose from a morning, early afternoon or evening tour to visit Arches National Park. After making your way to the conveniently located meeting point in Moab, hop into the comfortable 4WD vehicle with your expert guide and head north for 5 miles (8 km) to reach the park. Your 4WD trail starts near Doc Williams Point and climbs a short but steep rock wall. Take in amazing views of the national park, which holds more than 2,000 naturally formed sandstone arches, the largest concentration in the world. Giant sandstone fins, balanced rocks, towering pinnacles and tall spires also contribute to the otherworldly beauty of the park. Your guide expertly navigates across a valley that meanders through sandstone fins and dunes. As you travel along the track, your guide points out rock landmarks with colorful names like Marching Men, Eye of the Whale and Tower Arch. Landscape look familiar? Hollywood has filmed here for decades. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Thelma and Louise and Nurse Betty are just a few of the TV shows and movies that have scenes shot here. Throughout your tour, hear informative commentary about the geology, wildlife and history of the park. If you choose the late afternoon tour, you may see the sunset. With some of the darkest skies in the country, the starry night skies are breathtaking. After exploring Arches National Park for several hours with plenty of stops to soak up the scenery and take photos, your guide leaves the park via an old cowboy trail. Near the park boundary, make a stop to see dinosaur footprints in the rock. For millions of years this area was teeming with dinosaurs. Today dinosaur enthusiasts flock to the area in search of signs of the prehistoric giants. At the end of five hours, your guide returns you to your starting point in Moab to end your tour.
Hell's Revenge 4x4 Off-Roading Tour from Moab
Meet your small group at your chosen departure time and hop into your 4-seater Kawasaki Teryx 4, perfect for driving over Moab's slickrock. After a safety briefing, slip behind the wheel or take one of the passenger seats. Within 10 minutes of Moab, you are at the Hell's Revenge Trail, full of steep ridges and roller-coaster terrain. Follow your experienced guide along a thrilling route that takes you crawling up a rock incline called Devil’s Backbone. Hold on as your 4x4 jostles along the slickrock, formed from Navajo sandstone, before you descend into a low point in the narrow canyon, named Lake Michigan for the water that pools there. Next, make a brief stop at the fossilized dinosaur tracks near Lion’s Back before you proceed to Echo Canyon, also known as Negro Bill Canyon. Here, take in the views of towering sandstone cliffs above an oasis of cottonwood and willow trees. Get a look at Abyss Canyon before continuing off the beaten path to an overlook for dramatic views of the Colorado River below. On your way back to Moab, soak up more stunning vistas of La Sal Mountains.
Moab Dinner Cruise with Light Show
Your evening begins at a riverside location 2 miles north of Moab, Utah with a cowboy-style, Dutch oven dinner served in a dining room overlooking the Colorado River. Dinner is cooked all day to perfection and includes BBQ beef, BBQ pork, BBQ chicken, roast beef, roast pork, cow poke potatoes (cut potatoes with spring vegetables and cheese melted through), sweet baked beans, corn, homemade rolls (regular and garlic), a full salad bar (includes a green salad with all the toppings, a pasta salad and coleslaw), dessert and bottomless soft drinks. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are available for purchase at the bar. All items excluding the meat are vegetarian-friendly.After dinner, load a flat-bottomed boat and head upriver with a knowledgeable guide. Your guide will tell jokes and point out things of interest and ignite your imagination. Once it's dark, the formal part of the evening begins with 40,000 watts of natural light illuminating the canyon wall. Lights, shadows, music and narration make the stories come to life on the canyon walls about the formation, creation and history of the area based on the early settlers (the Catholic Conquistadors, Native Americans and Mormon Pioneers). This old time sound and light show is a unique experience and a great end to your day!Please note that the sound and light show is an old fashioned show. There are no colored or laser lights and the music is appropriate to the historical references. The stories included in the show give reference to how the early settlers believed the area was created. If God or religion is offensive to you, then please consider another tour for the best experience of the Canyonlands area.
Canyonlands National Park Half-Day Tour from Moab
Make your own way to central Moab where your guide meets you in a 4WD vehicle. Travel about 30 miles (48 km) to reach the Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park, an accessible section of the park that provides great examples of the region's spectacular beauty. Begin high atop the mesa and marvel at the scenery as your guide expertly maneuvers your vehicle down the steep switchbacks of the Shafer Trail to reach the Colorado River corridor below. Along this portion of the 100-mile (161-km) White Rim Road loop, your guide makes frequent stops to take in sights such as Gooseneck Overlook, Thelma and Louise point and Musselman Arch.Along with the more famous lookouts, your guide points out lesser-known features in the national park and the Colorado River below. Visit sites where the beautiful rock art of the ancestral Pueblo people can be seen in the canyons, and learn from your guide about the ancient Pueblos who lived in the present-day Four Corners area. Throughout the day, your guide shares informative commentary about the incredible geology of the region as well as its human history and wildlife. Most of the viewpoints have short trails that offer different perspectives, but overall this half-day trip does not include much hiking. Depending on the timing of the tour you choose, you see the colorful red rock canyons glow in the morning, afternoon or evening light. At the end of your 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your starting point in central Moab.