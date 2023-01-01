White-sand beaches, birds and buffalo are what attract people to the pretty, 15-mile-long Antelope Island State Park. That’s right, the largest island in the Great Salt Lake is home to a 600-strong herd of American bison (buffalo). The October roundup, for veterinary examination, is a thrilling wildlife spectacle. Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds stop to feast on tiny brine shrimp along the Great Salt Lake’s shore en route to distant lands during fall and spring migrations.

To get to the park (25 miles north of Salt Lake City, 10 miles south of Ogden), head west from I-15 exit 332 and follow the signs; a 7-mile causeway leads to the island. For more info on the island's wildlife, hiking trails and activities such as horseback riding, drop by the visitor center.