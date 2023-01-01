Family History Library

Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS believes you must pray on your ancestors' behalf to help them along their celestial path, it has acquired a mind-boggling amount of genealogical information to help identify relatives. Volunteers scour the globe microfilming records in the tiniest of villages and then make them freely available here, as well as through libraries across the country.