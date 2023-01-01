Utah Olympic Park

Visit the site of the 2002 Olympic ski jumping, bobsledding, skeleton, Nordic combined and luge events, which continues to host national competitions. There are 10m, 20m, 40m, 64m, 90m and 120m Nordic ski-jumping hills as well as a bobsled-luge run. The US Ski Team practices here year-round – in summer, the freestyle jumpers land in a bubble-filled jetted pool, and the Nordic jumpers on a hillside covered in plastic. Call for a schedule; it's free to observe.

The engaging and interactive Alf Engen Ski Museum, also on-site, traces local skiing history and details the 2002 Olympic events. Experts offer 45-minute guided tours on the hour.

Not content to just watch the action? No problem. Reserve ahead and adults can take a 60mph bobsled ride with up to an incredible 4 to 5Gs of centrifugal force. The summer Quicksilver Alpine Slide is suitable for drivers over eight years old and riders who are three to seven. Clip on a harness and ride the 50mph Extreme Zip Line. Saturdays and Sundays in summer there's a Freestyle Show that takes off at 1pm. Inquire about bobsled, skeleton, free-jump and freestyle lessons year-round.