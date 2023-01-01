British street-artist Banksy left behind several cool works of art off Main St when his acclaimed documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop premiered in Park City at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. The most popular stencil, on the Java Cow building, depicts a cameraman filming an uprooted flower. You'll find another of his works, Praying Boy, at 537 Main St. The stencils were later vandalized and had to be restored and put under protective glass.

A third piece, Dirty Rat, lies in storage at the Egyptian Theater and there are plans to display it publicly at a new black-box theater. Created on an old theater door, it depicts a rat wearing 3D glasses.