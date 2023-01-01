Fifty-five acres of gardens, a petting farm, golf course, giant movie theater, dining and shopping: what doesn’t the Thanksgiving Point infotainment complex have? The on-site Museum of Ancient Life is the highest-tech and kid-friendliest dinosaur museum in the state, and the Butterfly Biosphere is worth visiting, too. If you plan on hitting at least two attractions, buy the all-access 'explorer pass.' Take exit 287 off I-15; Lehi is 28 miles south of downtown SLC.