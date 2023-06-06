Shop
Sparkling Salt Lake City (SLC), with its bluebird skies and powder-dusted mountains, is Utah's capital city. The only Utah city with an international airport, it still manages to emanate a small-town feel. Downtown is easy to get around and fairly quiet come evening. It's hard to grasp that some 1.2 million people live in the metro area. While it's the Mormon equivalent of Vatican City, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) owns a lot of land, less than half the population are church members. The university and excellent outdoor access have attracted a wide range of residents. A liberal spirit permeates the coffeehouses and yoga classes, where elaborate tattoos are the norm. Foodies find much to love among the multitude of international and organic dining options. And when the trail beckons, it's a scant 45 minutes from the Wasatch Mountains' brilliant hiking and skiing. Friendly people, great food and outdoor adventure – what could be better?
Salt Lake City
A family-friendly museum at Thanksgiving Point that houses one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaurs. The exhibits, many of which are hands…
Natural History Museum of Utah
Salt Lake City
Rio Tinto Center's stunning architecture forms a multistory indoor 'canyon' that showcases exhibits to great effect. Walk up through the layers as you…
Salt Lake City
Fifty-five acres of gardens, a petting farm, golf course, giant movie theater, dining and shopping: what doesn’t the Thanksgiving Point infotainment…
Salt Lake City
Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS…
Salt Lake City
Lording over Temple Sq is the impressive 210ft-tall Salt Lake Temple. Atop the tallest spire stands a statue of the angel Moroni, who appeared to LDS…
Salt Lake City
The city's most famous sight occupies a 10-acre block surrounded by 15ft-high walls. LDS docents give free, 30-minute tours continually, leaving from the…
Salt Lake City
The grand, 1916 State Capitol is set among 500 cherry trees on a hill north of Temple Sq. Inside, colorful Works Progress Administration (WPA) murals of…
Salt Lake City
You'll be seeing stars at Clark Planetarium, home to the latest and greatest 3-D sky shows. There are free science exhibits and an IMAX theater, too. The…
