Salt Lake City

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
E009900

Getty Images

Overview

Sparkling Salt Lake City (SLC), with its bluebird skies and powder-dusted mountains, is Utah's capital city. The only Utah city with an international airport, it still manages to emanate a small-town feel. Downtown is easy to get around and fairly quiet come evening. It's hard to grasp that some 1.2 million people live in the metro area. While it's the Mormon equivalent of Vatican City, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) owns a lot of land, less than half the population are church members. The university and excellent outdoor access have attracted a wide range of residents. A liberal spirit permeates the coffeehouses and yoga classes, where elaborate tattoos are the norm. Foodies find much to love among the multitude of international and organic dining options. And when the trail beckons, it's a scant 45 minutes from the Wasatch Mountains' brilliant hiking and skiing. Friendly people, great food and outdoor adventure – what could be better?

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • 2C4FT46 North American Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi City, Utah, USA, North America

    Museum of Ancient Life

    Salt Lake City

    A family-friendly museum at Thanksgiving Point that houses one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaurs. The exhibits, many of which are hands…

  • Salt Lake City, Utah USA - December 31, 2017: Natural History Museum of Utah

    Natural History Museum of Utah

    Salt Lake City

    Rio Tinto Center's stunning architecture forms a multistory indoor 'canyon' that showcases exhibits to great effect. Walk up through the layers as you…

  • Woman walking in the gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

    Thanksgiving Point

    Salt Lake City

    Fifty-five acres of gardens, a petting farm, golf course, giant movie theater, dining and shopping: what doesn’t the Thanksgiving Point infotainment…

  • Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - July 30, 2019: Family History Library, a genealogical research facility in Salt Lake City, operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

    Family History Library

    Salt Lake City

    Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS…

  • Salt Lake City cityscape with Mormon Temple, Temple Square, Utah, USA - stock photo Salt Lake Temple

    Salt Lake Temple

    Salt Lake City

    Lording over Temple Sq is the impressive 210ft-tall Salt Lake Temple. Atop the tallest spire stands a statue of the angel Moroni, who appeared to LDS…

  • Temple Square dominates the downtown neighborhood of Salt Lake City

    Temple Square

    Salt Lake City

    The city's most famous sight occupies a 10-acre block surrounded by 15ft-high walls. LDS docents give free, 30-minute tours continually, leaving from the…

  • Utah State Capitol Building and the mountains of the Wasatch Range beyond, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

    Utah State Capitol

    Salt Lake City

    The grand, 1916 State Capitol is set among 500 cherry trees on a hill north of Temple Sq. Inside, colorful Works Progress Administration (WPA) murals of…

  • A girl watches the pendulum exhibit at Clark Planetarium at the Gateway Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah USA. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Clark Planetarium

    Salt Lake City

    You'll be seeing stars at Clark Planetarium, home to the latest and greatest 3-D sky shows. There are free science exhibits and an IMAX theater, too. The…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

The great outdoors, fantastic museums, your chance to try Olympic activities: Salt Lake City is an eclectic city. Here are the best 15 things to do.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

In addition to world-class skiing, the city has other outdoor experiences like hiking, mountain biking and fishing. And there plenty of big events depending on…

Read article

Transportation

Sparkling Salt Lake City (SLC), with its bluebird skies and powder-dusted mountains, is Utah's capital city, and yet it's very manageable to get around.

Read article

Free Things to Do

You can get a taste of what makes Salt Lake so special at these 14 free attractions.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Salt Lake City has a small-town feel but an international offering of culture, food and outdoor fun. Here's our guide to picking the best district for you.

Read article

Day Trips

Day trips in the Rocky Mountains region are filled with opportunities for hiking, skiing and discovering the region's rich mining history.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Salt Lake City

E-bikes are a popular and cheap way to navigate Salt Lake City

Public Transport

How to get around in Salt Lake City

May 27, 2022 • 3 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Salt Lake City