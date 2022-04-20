Shop
With a dusting of snow, the century-old buildings on main street create a snow-globe scene come to life. A one-time silver boom-and-bust town, pretty Park City is now lined with condos and mansions in the valleys. Utah's premier ski village boasts fabulous restaurants and cultural offerings. It recently annexed the adjacent Canyons Resort to become the largest ski resort in North America.
Visit the site of the 2002 Olympic ski jumping, bobsledding, skeleton, Nordic combined and luge events, which continues to host national competitions…
A well-staged interactive museum touches on the highlights of the town's history as a mining boomtown, hippie hangout and premier ski resort. There are…
British street-artist Banksy left behind several cool works of art off Main St when his acclaimed documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop premiered in Park…
Interactive exhibits tell the history of skiing in the West. There's also a virtual-reality ski theater and 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. It's at Utah…
This 1886 white-barn farm was purchased by the citizens of Park City in 1990 to protect and enhance the entry corridor and maintain open space. There's…
