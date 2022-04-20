Park City

With a dusting of snow, the century-old buildings on main street create a snow-globe scene come to life. A one-time silver boom-and-bust town, pretty Park City is now lined with condos and mansions in the valleys. Utah's premier ski village boasts fabulous restaurants and cultural offerings. It recently annexed the adjacent Canyons Resort to become the largest ski resort in North America.

  • Utah Olympic Park

    Utah Olympic Park

    Park City

    Visit the site of the 2002 Olympic ski jumping, bobsledding, skeleton, Nordic combined and luge events, which continues to host national competitions…

  • Park City Museum

    Park City Museum

    Park City

    A well-staged interactive museum touches on the highlights of the town's history as a mining boomtown, hippie hangout and premier ski resort. There are…

  • Banksy Art

    Banksy Art

    Park City

    British street-artist Banksy left behind several cool works of art off Main St when his acclaimed documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop premiered in Park…

  • Alf Engen Ski Museum

    Alf Engen Ski Museum

    Park City

    Interactive exhibits tell the history of skiing in the West. There's also a virtual-reality ski theater and 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. It's at Utah…

  • McPolin Farm

    McPolin Farm

    Park City

    This 1886 white-barn farm was purchased by the citizens of Park City in 1990 to protect and enhance the entry corridor and maintain open space. There's…

Best Things to Do

From dogsled, mountain-coaster and bobsled rides to whiskey tastings, ghost tours and scenic drives, here's how to spend your time in Park City. 

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Park City, Utah

Aug 3, 2024 • 10 min read

