Dedicated to the 1847 arrival of the Mormons, this heritage park covers 450 acres. The centerpiece is a living-history village where, June through August, costumed docents depict mid-19th-century life. Admission includes a tourist-train ride and activities. The rest of the year, access is limited to varying degrees at varyingly reduced prices; you'll at least be able to wander around the exterior of some 50 historic homes. Some are replicas, but some are originals, such as Brigham Young's farmhouse.
This is the Place Heritage Park
Salt Lake City
