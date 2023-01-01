This is the Place Heritage Park

Dedicated to the 1847 arrival of the Mormons, this heritage park covers 450 acres. The centerpiece is a living-history village where, June through August, costumed docents depict mid-19th-century life. Admission includes a tourist-train ride and activities. The rest of the year, access is limited to varying degrees at varyingly reduced prices; you'll at least be able to wander around the exterior of some 50 historic homes. Some are replicas, but some are originals, such as Brigham Young's farmhouse.