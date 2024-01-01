East of the Brigham Young Monument, this building was the elegant Hotel Utah from 1911 until 1987. Inside, there's a large-screen theater with daily screenings of several films about Mormon beliefs, including a 65-minute showing of Joseph Smith: Prophet of the Restoration.
Joseph Smith Memorial Building
Salt Lake City
0.24 MILES
Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS…
0.12 MILES
The city's most famous sight occupies a 10-acre block surrounded by 15ft-high walls. LDS docents give free, 30-minute tours continually, leaving from the…
