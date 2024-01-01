Joseph Smith Memorial Building

Salt Lake City

East of the Brigham Young Monument, this building was the elegant Hotel Utah from 1911 until 1987. Inside, there's a large-screen theater with daily screenings of several films about Mormon beliefs, including a 65-minute showing of Joseph Smith: Prophet of the Restoration.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Salt Lake City, Utah USA - December 31, 2017: Natural History Museum of Utah

    Natural History Museum of Utah

    3.57 MILES

    Rio Tinto Center's stunning architecture forms a multistory indoor 'canyon' that showcases exhibits to great effect. Walk up through the layers as you…

  • Utah Olympic Park

    Utah Olympic Park

    17.7 MILES

    Visit the site of the 2002 Olympic ski jumping, bobsledding, skeleton, Nordic combined and luge events, which continues to host national competitions…

  • Buffalo in Antelope Island State Park.

    Antelope Island State Park

    21.13 MILES

    White-sand beaches, birds and buffalo are what attract people to the pretty, 15-mile-long Antelope Island State Park. That’s right, the largest island in…

  • 2C4FT46 North American Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi City, Utah, USA, North America

    Museum of Ancient Life

    23.8 MILES

    A family-friendly museum at Thanksgiving Point that houses one of the world's largest displays of mounted dinosaurs. The exhibits, many of which are hands…

  • Park City Museum

    Park City Museum

    22.42 MILES

    A well-staged interactive museum touches on the highlights of the town's history as a mining boomtown, hippie hangout and premier ski resort. There are…

  • Woman walking in the gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

    Thanksgiving Point

    23.76 MILES

    Fifty-five acres of gardens, a petting farm, golf course, giant movie theater, dining and shopping: what doesn’t the Thanksgiving Point infotainment…

  • Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - July 30, 2019: Family History Library, a genealogical research facility in Salt Lake City, operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

    Family History Library

    0.24 MILES

    Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS…

  • Temple Square dominates the downtown neighborhood of Salt Lake City

    Temple Square

    0.12 MILES

    The city's most famous sight occupies a 10-acre block surrounded by 15ft-high walls. LDS docents give free, 30-minute tours continually, leaving from the…

Nearby Salt Lake City attractions

2. Beehive House

0.08 MILES

Brigham Young lived with one of his wives and families in the Beehive House during much of his tenure as governor and church president in Utah. The…

3. Salt Lake Temple

0.12 MILES

Lording over Temple Sq is the impressive 210ft-tall Salt Lake Temple. Atop the tallest spire stands a statue of the angel Moroni, who appeared to LDS…

4. Temple Square

0.12 MILES

The city's most famous sight occupies a 10-acre block surrounded by 15ft-high walls. LDS docents give free, 30-minute tours continually, leaving from the…

5. Tabernacle

0.17 MILES

The domed, 1867 auditorium – with a massive 11,000-pipe organ – has incredible acoustics. A pin dropped in the front can be heard in the back, almost…

6. Family History Library

0.24 MILES

Thousands of people come to Salt Lake City every year to research their family history here, the largest genealogical resource on earth. Because the LDS…

7. Church History Museum

0.25 MILES

Adjoining Temple Sq, this interactive museum has impressive exhibits of pioneer history and fine art.

8. Pioneer Memorial Museum

0.5 MILES

You'll find relics from the early days at Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) museums throughout Utah, but the Pioneer Memorial Museum is by far the biggest…