Giant saw-toothed peaks on the eastern edge of Utah's urban centers, these forested slopes provide a popular haven. The Wasatch Mountain Range is nature's playground year-round, but in winter a fabulous low-density, low-moisture snowfall – 300in to 500in yearly – blankets the terrain. Perfect snow and thousands of acres of high-altitude slopes helped earn Utah the honor of hosting the 2002 Winter Olympics. Skiing in the Wasatch range is some of the best in North America.

  • Utah Olympic Park

    Utah Olympic Park

    Park City

    Visit the site of the 2002 Olympic ski jumping, bobsledding, skeleton, Nordic combined and luge events, which continues to host national competitions…

  • Park City Museum

    Park City Museum

    Park City

    A well-staged interactive museum touches on the highlights of the town's history as a mining boomtown, hippie hangout and premier ski resort. There are…

  • Banksy Art

    Banksy Art

    Park City

    British street-artist Banksy left behind several cool works of art off Main St when his acclaimed documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop premiered in Park…

  • Halo

    Halo

    Wasatch Mountains

    Knowledgable guides offer nightly star-gazing tours allowing you to scan Huntsville's dark skies with two high-quality instruments, a research-grade 8in…

  • Legends Motorcycle Museum

    Legends Motorcycle Museum

    Wasatch Mountains

    Motorcycle enthusiasts won't want to miss this museum with more than 200 vintage bikes on display, including the exceedingly rare 1907 Harley-Davidson…

  • Alf Engen Ski Museum

    Alf Engen Ski Museum

    Park City

    Interactive exhibits tell the history of skiing in the West. There's also a virtual-reality ski theater and 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum. It's at Utah…

  • McPolin Farm

    McPolin Farm

    Park City

    This 1886 white-barn farm was purchased by the citizens of Park City in 1990 to protect and enhance the entry corridor and maintain open space. There's…

  • Ogden Eccles Dinosaur Park

    Ogden Eccles Dinosaur Park

    Wasatch Mountains

    Prepare for your children to squeal as a couple of animatronic dinosaurs roar to life inside the museum. Outside, it's like a giant playground where you…

Skiing

From the Salt Lake Airport to the slopes in an hour or less: 10 Utah ski resorts

Oct 14, 2019 • 4 min read

