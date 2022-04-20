Zion National Park

Rock formations in Zion National Park.

Overview

Get ready for an overdose of awesome. The soaring red-and-white cliffs of Zion Canyon, one of southern Utah's most dramatic natural wonders, rise high over the Virgin River. Hiking downriver through the Narrows or peering beyond Angels Landing after a 1500ft ascent is indeed amazing. But, for all its awe-inspiring majesty, the park also holds more delicate beauties: weeping rocks, tiny grottoes, hanging gardens and meadows of mesa-top wildflowers. Lush vegetation and low elevation give these magnificent rock formations a different feel from the barren parks in the east.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Human History Museum

    Human History Museum

    Zion National Park

    A half-mile from the park's southern entrance station, the Human History Museum presents a modest exhibit of the geological and human history of Zion. A…

  • Zion Lodge

    Zion Lodge

    Zion National Park

    Whether you plan to stay at the Zion Lodge or not, a visit to this historic lodge, smack in the middle of Zion Canyon, is a must. Although the…

  • Zion Nature Center

    Zion Nature Center

    Zion National Park

    During the summer, many children's programs are held at the Zion Nature Center, just past the South Campground. There is a variety of interactive exhibits…

  • Court of the Patriarchs

    Court of the Patriarchs

    Zion National Park

    These sandstone cliffs named for Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (from the Bible) are a notable viewpoint on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

  • Big Springs

    Big Springs

    Zion National Park

    This fern-fringed spring is a 5-mile hike from the Temple of Sinawava area via the Narrows.

Articles

Latest stories from Zion National Park

Destination Practicalities

A first-timer’s guide to Zion National Park

Apr 9, 2025 • 12 min read

