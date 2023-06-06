Moab

Overview

Doling out hot tubs and pub grub after a dusty day on the trail, Moab is southern Utah's adventure base camp. Mobs arrive to play in Utah’s recreation capital – from the hiker to the four-wheeler, the cult of recreation borders on fetishism.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Hole 'n the Rock

    Hole 'n the Rock

    Moab

    An unabashed tourist trap 12 miles south of Moab, Hole ’n the Rock is a 5000-sq-ft home-cum-cave carved into sandstone and decorated in knockout 1950s…

  • Moab Giants

    Moab Giants

    Moab

    This paleo-amusement park features giant life-size replica dinosaurs, walking trails, 3D videos that might even bring you to a fourth dimension in some…

  • Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage

    Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage

    Moab

    Head out to the Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage, based at Red Cliffs Lodge, 15 miles north of town, to see Hollywood memorabilia from films shot…

  • Matrimony Springs

    Matrimony Springs

    Moab

    To fill up on fresh spring water, take Hwy 191 north to Hwy 128 east and continue 100yd to Matrimony Springs, on the right.

  • Spanish Valley Winery

    Spanish Valley Winery

    Moab

    For some no-frills wine tasting, visit the surprisingly good Spanish Valley Winery, 6 miles south of Moab on Hwy 191.

  • Moab Museum

    Moab Museum

    Moab

    Regional exhibits feature everything from paleontology and archaeology to local crafts and Native American art.

Best Things to Do

Moab nestles in a sandstone valley, with easy access to rafting, hiking, mountain biking, climbing and more. Here are the top thrills to seek around Moab.

Best Time to Visit

Moab and the areas surrounding it are beautiful any time of the year, but knowing when to go can make a good vacation even better.

Free Things to Do

Moab is a great destination for free adventures, making it a budget friendly trip to some of the country's most unique landscapes.

Articles

Latest stories from Moab

Double Arch in Arches National Park.

Activities

22 things to do in Moab, Utah

Jan 20, 2025 • 17 min read

