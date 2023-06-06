Shop
Doling out hot tubs and pub grub after a dusty day on the trail, Moab is southern Utah's adventure base camp. Mobs arrive to play in Utah’s recreation capital – from the hiker to the four-wheeler, the cult of recreation borders on fetishism.
Moab
An unabashed tourist trap 12 miles south of Moab, Hole ’n the Rock is a 5000-sq-ft home-cum-cave carved into sandstone and decorated in knockout 1950s…
Moab
This paleo-amusement park features giant life-size replica dinosaurs, walking trails, 3D videos that might even bring you to a fourth dimension in some…
Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage
Moab
Head out to the Moab Museum of Film & Western Heritage, based at Red Cliffs Lodge, 15 miles north of town, to see Hollywood memorabilia from films shot…
Moab
To fill up on fresh spring water, take Hwy 191 north to Hwy 128 east and continue 100yd to Matrimony Springs, on the right.
Moab
For some no-frills wine tasting, visit the surprisingly good Spanish Valley Winery, 6 miles south of Moab on Hwy 191.
Moab
Regional exhibits feature everything from paleontology and archaeology to local crafts and Native American art.
