An unabashed tourist trap 12 miles south of Moab, Hole ’n the Rock is a 5000-sq-ft home-cum-cave carved into sandstone and decorated in knockout 1950s kitsch.

What weren’t owners Albert and Gladys Christensen into? He was a barber, a painter, an amateur engineer and a taxidermist. She was a cook (the cave once housed a restaurant) and lapidary jeweler who lived in the blasted-out home until 1974. The hodgepodge of metal art, old signs, small petting zoo and stores make it worth the stop, but you have to tour the surprisingly light home to believe it.