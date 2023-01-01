The BLM Canyon Rims Recreation Area to the east of Canyonlands National Park has two interesting overlooks, undeveloped hiking and backcountry driving. Turn west off Hwy 191 (32 miles south of Moab, 27 miles north of Monticello); a paved road leads 22 miles to Needles Overlook and a panorama of the park. Two-thirds of the way to the overlook, the gravel Anticline Overlook Rd stretches 16 miles north to a promontory with awesome views of the Colorado River.