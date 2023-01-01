Dead Horse Point State Park

A tiny but stunning state park, Dead Horse Point has been the setting for numerous movies, including the opening scene from Mission Impossible II and the finale of Thelma & Louise. Located just off Hwy 313 (the road to Canyonlands), the park has canyons rimmed with white cliffs and walloping, mesmerizing views of the Colorado River, Canyonlands National Park and the distant La Sal Mountains.

If you can't get enough of the spectacular vistas consider staying in a yurt at Kayenta Campground, south of the visitor center.