One of the Southwest's most gorgeous parks, Arches boasts the world's greatest concentration of sandstone arches. Just 5 miles north of Moab on Hwy 191, the park is extremely packed in summer. Consider a sunrise or moonlight exploration, when it's cooler and the rocks feel ghostly. Many arches are easily reached by paved roads and relatively short hiking trails.

Park highlights include the iconic Delicate Arch and ranger-led outings to Fiery Furnace (tour info available at the visitor center).