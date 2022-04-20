Bryce Canyon National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Walking the Bryce Canyon Trail.

Overview

Famous for its otherworldly sunset-colored spires punctuated by tracts of evergreen forest, Bryce Canyon National Park is one of the planet's most exquisite geological wonders.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • HOODOS, PINNACLES AND SPORES, DIFFERENTIAL EROSION. LIMESTONE SEDIMENTARY ROCK. BRYCE CANYON, UTAH. BRYCE POINT

    Bryce Point

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    If you stop nowhere else along the scenic drive, be sure to catch the stunning views from Bryce Point. You can walk the rim above Bryce Amphitheater for…

  • Swamp Canyon

    Swamp Canyon

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    The overlook at Swamp Canyon sits in a forested dip between two ridge lines that extend into the canyon as fins, dropping to hoodoo formations. From the…

  • Agua Canyon Viewpoint

    Agua Canyon Viewpoint

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    One of the best stops at the southern end of the park, the Agua Canyon viewpoint overlooks two large formations of precariously balanced, top-heavy…

  • Sunrise Point

    Sunrise Point

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    Marking the north end of Bryce Amphitheater, the southeast-facing Sunrise Point offers great views of hoodoos, the Aquarius Plateau and the Sinking Ship,…

  • Farview Point

    Farview Point

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    A grand view of the tree-studded rises and benches, giant plateaus, blue-hued mesas and buttes that extend from the skirts of Bryce into the Grand…

  • Paria View

    Paria View

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    Three miles north of Swamp Canyon, signs point to the Paria View viewpoint, which lies 2 miles off the main road. This is the place to come for sunsets…

  • Sunset Point

    Sunset Point

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    This is the nexus of the park, with easy access to the lodge, trails and other services. Aside from great views of the Silent City, this point is known…

  • Natural Bridge

    Natural Bridge

    Bryce Canyon National Park

    Natural Bridge is an extremely popular stop, and with good reason: a stunning span of eroded, red-hued limestone juts from the edge of the overlook…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Bryce Canyon National Park

Filter by interest:

1608390526 RFC, Shutterstock, america, amphitheater, bryce, canyon, desert, erosion, formation, geological, geology, landmark, landscape, location, monument, mountain, mountains, national, natural, nature, orange, outdoors, panorama, park, place, point, red, rock, sand, sandstone, scenic, southwest, stone, tourism, tourist, trail, travel, usa, utah, vacation, valley, vibrant, view, vista, Person, Scenery

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Bryce Canyon National Park

Apr 9, 2025 • 7 min read

Read more articles