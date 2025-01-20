Thanks to plenty of wide-open space and its emphasis on all things outdoors, Utah is a fantastic destination for travelers on a budget.

From millions of acres of public lands and the occasional fee-free day at the state’s majestic national parks to natural hot springs and land art in the middle of the desert, many of Utah’s natural attractions are free to visit. And it’s not just about the great outdoors: you’ll also find plenty of parks, historic sites and architectural wonders in Utah that also require no fee. Here’s our list of the top free things to do in Utah.

1. Squeeze through slot canyons in the San Rafael Swell

There are millions of acres of public lands in Utah that are just as scenic as the official state and national parks – and, unlike them, totally free to visit. The San Rafael Swell, a huge uplift in the earth’s surface between Arches and Capitol Reef National Parks, is one of the most impressive of these free areas to visit. The “Swell,” as it’s often referred to, is home to dozens of narrow slot canyons, from easily accessible, family-friendly hikes like Little Wild Horse Canyon to full-day adventures requiring ropes and a good deal of technical skill. There are also plenty of free camp spots in the San Rafael Swell, particularly around the Temple Mountain Area.

Planning tip: Canyoneering may look easy, but if you don’t have the right gear, experience and knowledge of the area, it’s easy to get into trouble. This is a great spot to try canyoneering, but consider booking an excursion with a local guide service to ensure a safe visit to the San Rafael Swell.

America’s largest sanctuary for abandoned pets, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary offers free tours and plenty of inspiring volunteer opportunities © Radius Images / Alamy Stock Photo

2. Visit the orphaned animals at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Just 30 minutes from Zion National Park in Kanab, Utah, is America’s largest animal sanctuary for homeless pets. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located in beautiful red-rock Angel Canyon and is home to roughly 1600 rescue animals, from cats and dogs to parrots, pigs, goats, horses and more. The sanctuary offers free daily tours, including animal-specific visits where you can walk among the pot-bellied pigs, take a trip to Horse Haven or visit the wild animals being rehabilitated for release at Wild Friends. Better yet, plan ahead to volunteer and spend the day walking dogs, serving pet food or grooming the mules.

3. Marvel at the art in the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

Searching for free museums or cultural centers in Utah? The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art fits both bills. This stunning museum has been showcasing a growing collection of art since 1931. A mix of permanent and rotating exhibits featuring paint, photographs and sculptures by local, national and international artists ensures there’s always something new to see when you visit. The museum also hosts public art exhibitions throughout the city.

Planning tip: While the museum does recommend a $5 to $10 donation, it practices a pay-what-you-can policy, allowing anyone to enjoy the artwork free of charge.

4. Wander the beaches near the once-great Saltair Resort

Just 15 miles west of Salt Lake City, you’ll see a strange pavilion with turrets near the shores of Great Salt Lake. This is the third iteration of the Saltair Resort, a once-bustling lakeside resort and amusement park whose previous versions burned to the ground. Just beyond the Saltair, you’ll find easy beach access to the briny Great Salt Lake – a fun place to explore, especially with kids.

The ghost town of Grafton is a photogenic if eerie site for visitors to explore today © JCA Images / Shutterstock

5. Visit the Grafton ghost town

Grafton is a well-preserved ghost town just outside Zion National Park where several classic western movies were shot (including several scenes from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid). The settlement dates back more than 150 years, when early Mormon pioneer families settled along the fertile lands of the Virgin River, building small villages and hoping to grow cotton. The river had other ideas – and frequent flooding drove the last hearty residents out by the late 1940s, leaving a picturesque if forlorn site for visitors to explore today. Don’t miss a visit to the cemetery, which offers a sobering reminder of how difficult it was for early pioneers to make a life here.

Planning tip: After a rainstorm or snowmelt, the dirt road leading to Grafton may become difficult to pass, especially without four-wheel drive. Save this side trip for the dry season in July and August.

6. Catch a free performance by the Tabernacle Choir

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, is one of the most famous chorales in the world, and visitors can enjoy free performances at community events each week. On Sunday mornings, the choir performs its Music & the Spoken Word broadcast in the Conference Center, with no tickets required (though guests must be eight years or older). Guests are also welcome to attend daily free organ concerts and Thursday-night choir rehearsals in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

7. See the Sun Tunnels land-art installation

Known best for her public sculptures and land art, American artist Nancy Holt has created a massive installation in the middle of the Great Basin Desert. Located by the Utah–Nevada border near the abandoned railroad town of Lucin, her Sun Tunnels are four huge concrete cylinders arranged to capture the sun’s rays during the summer and winter solstices. Each cylinder has small holes drilled through the concrete which allow sunlight or moonlight through, casting enchanting projections of constellations.

8. Hike and bike along the Jordan River Parkway

Paralleling the Salt Lake Valley’s Jordan River and weaving in and out of urban areas and parks, the Jordan River Parkway is a 40-mile pathway for foot and bike travel. The spot where three Salt Lake City creeks come together and flow into the Jordan River before it empties into Great Salt Lake, the Three Creeks Confluence is one of the best spots to visit along the parkway. A series of bridges span the creeks in the park, offering a lovely place to relax or fish.

9. Learn the state’s history at the Utah State Capitol

Marvel at the impressive white dome of the Utah State Capitol as you step inside for a free guided tour. During the tour, you’ll learn about Utah’s history, its government and the building’s architecture. Tours are available most of the year, except for a few weeks around the November and December holidays. You can also enjoy a free self-guided tour during your visit. This is a great place to escape the heat or warm up during a winter visit to the state.

Planning tip: Groups of 10 or more can schedule a virtual tour of the Utah State Capitol. This can be a great way to learn about the capital before you arrive. You can also email to ask about pre-recorded virtual tours.

10. Take a dip at Fifth Water Hot Springs

Fifth Water Hot Springs is a gorgeous collection of hot spring pools built along a creek about an hour south of Salt Lake City. The springs are totally free to visit but require a 2-mile hike from the trailhead in Diamond Fork Canyon to reach. Just south of the town of Fillmore, Meadow Hot Springs is also free to visit. These springs are only a short walk from the parking area and consist of three clear pools with temperatures hovering around 100°F.

Planning tip: Both hot springs can become crowded. For a quieter experience, plan your visit for a weekday.

The soaring atrium of the always-free Salt Lake City Public Library inspires © Alamy Stock Photo

11. Explore the Salt Lake City Public Library

With curved glass walls, spiraling fireplaces and a public piazza, the six-story Salt Lake City Public Library is a work of art and one of the best free things to see in Salt Lake City. Don’t miss the panoramic views of the city from the rooftop terrace – which is home to an urban hive of honey bees – and then descend down to the plaza via the curved and walkable wall.

12. Visit historic Liberty Park in the heart of Salt Lake City

Liberty Park is the oldest and second-largest park in Salt Lake City. As one of the best free outdoor attractions in Utah, this park has a lot to offer.

Previously a mill and farm that provided free grist to pioneers fallen on hard times, then a part of Brigham Young University before the city’s acquisition, the park’s lands have served many purposes. Over the last 140 years, the park has housed a zoo, playgrounds, tennis courts and walking paths to entertain Salt Lake City’s residents and visitors. Today, the zoo has a new address, but the other activities and the zoo’s original aviary remain.

The park hosts several free events and festivals. On select Mondays in the summer, it hosts free folk music and cultural dance performances.

Add on to your trip: Don’t miss the Tracy Aviary. It’s the oldest and largest of just two remaining freestanding aviaries in the United States. While Liberty Park and most of its attractions are free, there is a charge to visit the aviary. Adults pay $13.95, kids aged 3 to 12 pay $10.95, and seniors, students, veterans, and members of the military pay $11.95. Children age three or younger are free.

13. Drive on the Bonneville Salt Flats

With a stunning view that feels like you’re on another planet, the Bonneville Salt Flats are famous for their expansive flatness. Located 90 minutes from Salt Lake City, the 30,000 acres of salt crust provide an otherworldly landscape, especially at sunset.

Planning tip: Be prepared for extreme temperatures (high heat in the day and cold drops at night) and wear sunscreen.

14. Stroll along Park City’s historic Main Street

Although Park City can be an expensive place to visit, there are numerous free things to do in this resort. Once a silver boomtown, Park City had been all but abandoned before its rebirth as a year-round adventure sports destination. Much of the city’s Main Street has maintained much of its late 1800s character. Today, these charming Victorian-style buildings are now filled with boutique shops, galleries, restaurants, and more, offering plenty of things to do in Park City. Parking can be challenging, so find a space a few blocks away and take advantage of the free trolley running up and down the street.

15. Take advantage of free days at the national parks

Entrance to all National Park Service sites is free a handful of days a year. Visiting on one of these fee-free days is a great way to save on money and see a new place.

If you’re overly enthusiastic, you can even visit two nearby parks such as Arches and Canyonlands or Zion and Bryce Canyon in one day. Also keep in mind that current military members and veterans, all American 4th graders and their families, and individuals with disabilities are eligible for free park passes. Free entrance days are a big perk in expensive destinations like Moab.

For more free fun in the parks, stop by the Visitor Center to pick up a map. Most parks offer maps with free self-guided tours to help you see the park’s highlights or enjoy a nice scenic drive.

Planning tip: National park free entrance days tend to be some of the parks’ busiest days of the year. If you know you’ll visit more than three national parks with an entrance fee in the next year, consider purchasing an America the Beautiful Pass instead. For $80, the pass provides entrance to any national park with an entrance fee for one year for two cardholders and up to three guests at once. Select individuals may even qualify for a free pass.

16. Discover the history of the Utah Olympics at the Utah Olympic Park

Learn about the history of the 2002 Olympics. The Eccles Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games Museum contains state-of-the-art exhibits that share the history of the state’s hosting of the Olympic games, alongside tons of artifacts from the event.

The free Alf Engen Ski Museum is also located in the Utah Olympic Park. This museum celebrates the history of skiing in the Intermountain Region, which encompasses Utah, Nevada, southern Idaho, western Wyoming and a small part of California.

The park offers plenty of other activities, though only the museums are free. For a fee, you can tour the Olympic facilities and try your hand at bobsled racing. Athletes still use the park for training, so you could catch a glimpse of some training in action during your visit. Depending on the time of year, if you’re lucky, you can watch a professional plunge down the Nordic ski track, landing in the swimming pool below.

17. Visit the FamilySearch Library

The FamilySearch Library, formerly known as the Family History Library, is one of the most unique free activities in all of Utah. in 1894, the Geneology Society of Utah started a library that collected records and helped the public trace their family histories. Today, it is the largest genealogical library in the world and has records for more than 100 countries, including more than 1.3 million rolls of microfilmed records, 340,000 books, and 125,000 periodicals. Even if you don’t have the time to take a deep dive into your family’s past, this is still one of the best free things to do in Salt Lake City.

You might also like:

The 8 greatest places to visit in Utah: experience the outdoors at its best

The best ways to get around in Utah: scenic drives and public transportation

15 unique activities to add to your Utah bucket list