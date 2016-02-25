Welcome to Park City
Park City first shot to international fame when it hosted the downhill, jumping and sledding events at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Today it's the permanent home base for the US Ski Team. There's usually snow through mid-April.
Come summer, more residents than visitors gear up for hiking and mountain biking among the nearby peaks. June to August, temperatures average in the 70s; nights are chilly. Spring and fall can be wet and boring; resort services, limited in summer compared with winter, shut down entirely between seasons.
Park City Half-Day Tour From Salt Lake City
Stop at the Olympic Park and see the Athletes training. Learn the history as you walk through the Olympic Museum Visit deer valley and take a scenic ride on the chairlifts seeing the beautiful mountains and wildlife (season permitting) Take your time on your own strolling through historical Park City main street visiting the Shops, Galleries and Restaurants Get away from the City and enjoy the relaxing Old Mining Town on the Park City tour. The nice thing about having three year-round mountain resorts - Canyons, Park City Mountain Resort, or Deer Valley Resort - in such close proximity is all the added activities for summer visitors. The foothills are covered with wildflowers, and the cool mountain breezes makes Park City tour’s summer temperatures a whole lot more enjoyable.
