Welcome to Salt Lake City
Top experiences in Salt Lake City
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Salt Lake City activities
Salt Lake City Sightseeing Tour
You’ll be picked up from your downtown hotel in the morning for your sightseeing tour of Salt Lake City. Aboard a comfortable coach, cruise around the city and enjoy commentary from your knowledgeable guide. Visit the beautiful State Capitol Building, explore Old Deseret Village (also known as Pioneer Village) and see the famous Mormon Trail. In Temple Square, treat your senses to a tour of the gardens and a live recital in the world-famous Mormon Tabernacle, also known as the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Inside the building, you’ll hear music emanating from the organ’s 11,623 pipes!Afterward, enjoy a meal (not included) in the pioneer home of Utah’s first governor, Brigham Young. The Lion House was built in 1856 and was converted from Young’s home into a lovely restaurant. You’ll also see historic Fort Douglas, 100-year-old mansions and churches, University of Utah, the Pony Express Monument and sites used in the 2002 Winter Olympics such as Olympic Village, Olympic Stadium, Olympic Cauldron and Olympic Legacy Plaza. At the end of your tour, you’ll be dropped off at your downtown hotel.
Salt Lake City Tour and Mormon Tabernacle Choir
After pickup from your downtown hotel, you’ll be taken on a brief tour of Salt Lake City. First stop is the State Capitol Building, noted as one of America’s most beautiful capitol buildings. Next, visit the historic Mormon Trail and stop by Old Deseret Village, also known as Pioneer Village.Explore the gardens of Temple Square, see historic Fort Douglas, admire 100-year-old mansions and churches, pass by Utah State University and venues used in the 2002 Winter Olympics, and see the Pony Express Monument. The highlight of your tour is hearing the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sing! Depending on the season, you’ll head to either the LDS Conference Center or the Mormon Tabernacle to enjoy an amazing live performance of one of the most celebrated choirs in history. The 360-member, all-volunteer Mormon Tabernacle Choir has won Grammy and Emmy Awards due to their beautiful sounds and stellar performances. You’ve never heard anything like it!For a more intimate experience, choose the Thursday evening tour. After your sightseeing tour, have dinner in Brigham Young’s pioneer home (own expense) before watching a Mormon Tabernacle Choir rehearsal accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the organ player. Or, choose the Sunday morning tour to witness a full concert, broadcasted live. You’ll take a sightseeing tour and have lunch (own expense) after the concert. After this amazing musical experience, you’ll be taken back to your downtown hotel.
Salt Lake City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Board the open-air bus at multiple stops around the city. With your 1-day or 2-day pass, enjoy the flexibility to create your own sightseeing schedule and explore at your own pace. Visit North Capitol Hill, Governor’s Mansion, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Fort Douglas, This is the Place Heritage Park, the Hogle Zoo and more. Stop for lunch (own expense) at the Lion House, the former pioneer home of Brigham Young. Throughout your hop-on hop-off tour, enjoy entertaining and informative commentary by radio; written by a historian. The entire routes takes approximately 1.5 hours.
Great Salt Lake Tour by Bus
Travel to the shores of the great Salt Lake aboard a comfortable, air-conditioned tour bus with large panoramic windows while your expert tour guide entertains you with the fascinating stories and strange science behind the saltiest lake in the western hemisphere. Free hotel pickup is available from many downtown Salt Lake City hotels and select airport hotels. Tour sights include the Great Salt Lake State Marina and the Saltair Resort, once known as "the Coney Island of the West." You will also have the chance to catch fascinating, multicolored sea monkeys, the only creatures that can survive in the lake. You'll make a stop at the Wetlands Habitat, one of the world's greatest migratory bird refuges with over 250 species and visited by millions of birds each year and, of course, have a chance to swim in the lake or just feel the salt water. You'll find as it dries it tingles the skin!
Zion, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef 6-Day Tour
This tour of the Mighty 5 national parks in Utah — Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Dome, Canyonlands and Arches — will bring you to some of the country’s most iconic landscapes, with a chance to see stunning geological formations up close. The tour includes breakfast each morning, as well as lunch at a local restaurant; your guide will determine the best time and place to stop for lunch based on your group’s activities. The tour also includes five nights’ accommodation in 3-star hotels. Be prepared for adventure and unforgettable sights. See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour. Optional activities in the parks (own expense) include canyoneering, horseback riding, rock climbing, mountain biking and helicopter rides.
Salt Lake City 3-Hour Tour
•Learn the history of the early Mormon Pioneers•Walk through the Temple grounds and experience the Tabernacle’s amazing acoustics•Observe the Salt Lake Valley from look out point •Stroll through the magnificent capitol building•Pass through Eagle’s Gate to the Governor’s Mansion•Drive through the oldest cemetery where the first pioneers are buried •See Olympic Stadium and Olympic Village•Explore “This is The Place” Heritage Park•See historic Trolley Square & City Library