When the cloudy expanse of the Milky Way stretches above us from horizon to horizon, or a meteor streaks across the sky, or a rocket defies gravity to leave Earth, it touches on a sense of wonder and awe. There is something breathtaking and humbling about the knowledge that beyond the protective layer of our atmosphere, there is a lot more out there.

Here are some of the best places in the USA to demystify the night sky.

Fajada Mesa at Chaco Canyon under the Milky Way, New Mexico. Eric Lowenbach/Getty Images

1. Chaco Culture National Historical Park, New Mexico

The Pueblo peoples who lived in the Four Corners region (the area where the borders of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet) were known for their architecture, engineering and culture; the remains of the large stone structures they built in Chaco Canyon are widely considered some of the most impressive from that era still standing in the region. Additionally, archaeoastronomers posit that many of the buildings here were built in alignment with celestial events. Today, the Chaco Canyon site in New Mexico is preserved as part of the US national park system, and it was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2013. The light pollution controls established to protect the night sky above Chaco Canyon mean that visitors can experience the night skies as the Ancestral Puebloans did centuries ago.

When to go: Be prepared for desert weather. Summers are hot by day, and winters are cool by night. The transition seasons of spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are ideal for visits.

2. Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Montana (and Canada)

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, the union of Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada and Glacier National Park in the United States was established as the world’s first International Peace Park in 1932 to symbolize friendship and peace between the two nations. Once the sun dips below the horizon, Waterton-Glacier transforms into a stargazer’s paradise.

Due to its remote location in Montana and Canada’s Alberta province and away from major cities, the park benefits from minimal light pollution. High elevations and an agreeable low-humidity Rocky Mountain-climate also help improve the ability to enjoy the night sky and see stars as delicate pinpricks from horizon to horizon – or mountain peak to peak. Designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2017, it’s the first dark sky park to sit across an international border and receive support from both governments in protecting the natural resource of the darkness above each park’s natural wonders.

When to go: Both parks are open year-round, but access is more reliable during the summer months between July and September.

Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania. Michael Ver Sprill/Getty Images

3. Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania

In the eastern US, it can be hard to find a view of the dark sky. Cherry Springs State Park, in the northern part of central Pennsylvania, is one of the remaining spots where you can see the night sky, and its 2008 designation marks it as one of the world’s earliest Dark Sky Parks. The park is surrounded by the Susquehannock State Forest, which serves to insulate it from light pollution in the region. The most popular spot for stargazing is the Astronomy Field, where you can enjoy a 360-degree view of the night sky from horizon to horizon. Stargazers regularly see the Milky Way, planets, meteors and even nebulae when the conditions are ideal. With between 60 and 85 days of perfect stargazing conditions each year, you can visit almost anytime.

When to go: Expect more crowds during the warm summer months (May to September). If you’re planning to stay overnight in the park, register in advance to reserve your spot. Pack layers for winter travel.

Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park. Asif Islam/Shutterstock

4. Death Valley National Park, California

California’s Death Valley National Park claims many superlatives: it is the lowest point on the North American continent, is part of the driest desert (the Mojave) and recorded the highest temperature ever (134°F in 1913). It has also become renowned as one of the world’s top stargazing destinations; the park’s unique combination of geographical and atmospheric conditions makes it an exceptional place for celestial observation. Its remoteness and bowl shape effectively eliminate light pollution, and coupled with the park’s typically clear, dry climate, this allows for excellent visibility of the night sky. This combination results in the Milky Way being so vivid that it can cast shadows on the ground on moonless nights – a sight rarely seen elsewhere.

When to go: Autumn (September to November) and spring (February to April) will offer the best balance of weather and temperature that won’t roast you by day and freeze you at night.

5. Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Idaho

Nestled in southern Idaho’s Snake River Plain, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is one of those special places on Earth where you feel like you’ve stepped onto another planet…or in this case, a moon! Unlike the moon’s craters, which are caused by interstellar impacts, Craters of the Moon is a volcanic site, with lava tubes, cinder cones and massive solidified lava flows. Despite its otherworldly appearance, it is a distinctly terrestrial landscape, evidence of our own planet’s tumultuous geological history. The unusual terrain and high elevation give you the sense that you’re off-world, and by night, you might just believe it. It wasn’t until 2017 that Craters of the Moon was recognized for its dark skies, earning certification as a Dark Sky Park from the International Dark-Sky Association.

When to go: Summer is the best season to visit but brings crowds. In the shoulder seasons (spring and fall), be prepared for colder nights.

Owachomo Bridge in Natural Bridges National Monument. Will Pedro/Shutterstock

6. Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah

Nearly 65% of the land in Utah is federally protected, guaranteeing that there are opportunities for travelers of all kinds to enjoy the natural wonders in the state. This includes both natural wonders here on Earth and those in the skies above. It should come as no surprise, then, that Utah’s first nationally protected land, Natural Bridges National Monument, was designated the world’s first Dark Sky Park in 2007. Natural Bridges could well be considered one of those bucket-list destinations for those who love stargazing. It’s one of the top spots for astrophotography in the world. The natural rock bridges, so iconically Western, form a compelling foreground against which the easily visible Milky Way can be shot for a truly stunning image.

When to go: Summer days are hot (95°F/35°C or more) and winter nights are cold (32°F/0°C). Visit in spring or autumn for temperate weather during the day and at night. In spring there are wildflower blooms, and in autumn there is some fall foliage to enjoy.

Grand Canyon National Park. Carlos Fernandez/Getty Images

7. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

The International Dark-Sky Association (now DarkSky International) was founded in Tucson, and Arizona has more designated dark-sky places than any other state in the US. The crown jewel among them is Grand Canyon National Park, which was certified as a Dark Sky Park in 2016. Stargazing is also an increasingly powerful draw for visitors who want to see the night sky as the indigenous Navajo, Hopi and Havasupai peoples who live in the area have for centuries. Each June the National Park Service holds a week-long star party to educate visitors about the importance of dark skies for flora and fauna – including humans – and the impacts of light pollution.

When to go: Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are perfect for visiting the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon does receive snow during the winter months, so pack layers.

Lake Michigan at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, Michigan. Diana Robinson Photography/Getty Images

8. Headlands International Dark Sky Park, Michigan

By the northernmost point of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, a 600-acre parcel of land sticks out into the waters between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Primarily covered in old-growth forest, Headlands International Dark Sky Park was among the earliest to receive this designation, back in 2011. The Milky Way is regularly observable at Headlands on clear nights, and the aurora borealis is even spotted occasionally, especially during the darkest winter months. An event center and observatory area provide a focus for astronomical events, which include free public viewings and special viewings for events like meteor showers.

When to go: Summers are the best for warm weather and comfortable temperatures at night, but you’ll need to stay up later for total darkness (and be sure to bring bug spray). Winters can be bitterly cold but also offer more time to stargaze due to shorter days.

9. Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI), North Carolina

Located in the heart of North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest, this state-of-the-art astronomical observatory offers an exceptional platform for space science research, STEM education and public outreach. PARI began as a NASA satellite tracking station during the Apollo program and later served as a top-secret surveillance site for the National Security Agency. It boasts numerous high-tech telescopes, including two 85ft (26m) radio telescopes and several optical telescopes. Pisgah National Forest is remote and far from the glow of city lights, resulting in some of the darkest skies in the southeastern states. This, coupled with PARI’s high elevation and the often clear Appalachian weather, provides remarkable visibility of the night sky.

When to go: Autumn (September and October) is optimal as summer humidity decreases and cooler weather helps keep skies clear.

Cosmic Campground Dark Sky Sanctuary in Glenwood, New Mexico. Raisa Nastukova/Shutterstock

10. Cosmic Campground, New Mexico

With a name like this, it will likely come as no surprise that Cosmic Campground is one of the darkest places in the entire US. In fact, it’s one of only a few places certified as a Dark Sky Sanctuary in the world, all in remote locations (the other one of these located in the US is the Rainbow Bridge National Monument in Utah). While small by the standards of some dark-sky locations, Cosmic Campground has 3.5 acres of unsullied night darkness in the heart of the Gila Wilderness and Blue Range Wilderness in western New Mexico. With the nearest significant source of artificial light over 40 miles (64km) away in Arizona, there are few places darker.

When to go: Summers are hot by day and winters are cold at night, making spring and autumn ideal.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s book Stargazing Around the World.