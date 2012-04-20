Welcome to Glacier National Park
The glacially carved remnants of an ancient thrust fault have left us a brilliant landscape of towering snowcapped pinnacles laced with plunging waterfalls and glassy turquoise lakes. The mountains are surrounded by dense forests, which host a virtually intact pre-Columbian ecosystem. Grizzly bears still roam in abundance and smart park management has kept the place accessible and authentically wild.
Glacier is renowned for its historic 'parkitecture' lodges, the spectacular Going-to-the-Sun Rd and 740 miles of hiking trails. These all put visitors within easy reach of some 1489 sq miles of the wild and astonishing landscapes found at the crown of the continent.
Imagine a two-week breath of fresh air and you've pretty well summed up this 15-day tour of some of the greatest American national parks there are. With big city fun in buzzing Seattle and funky Portland, unique and quirky small towns like Wallace and Jackson, and all the stunning western grandeur your eyes can soak in, this trip has it all. Combining hiking in parks big and small, sipping craft brews, savouring artisanal donuts, dipping your toes in the Pacific Ocean, and relaxing in cowboy bars, this whirlwind trip is the answer for anyone looking for a true adventure away from home.
Imagine a land of lava and geysers, bears and bison, mountains and glaciers—now open your eyes to the possibilities of Yosemite, Yellowstone and Glacier National Park. This ultimate journey through these iconic national parks offers the outdoor enthusiast plenty of time to spot wildlife, soak in the scenery and experience the bubbling, gushing wonder of it all—there is more geothermal activity in Yellowstone than anywhere else in the world. Even when you close your eyes, you can sense the immense beauty surrounding you.
