Welcome to North Carolina
Agriculture is an economic force, with 52,218 farms across the state. North Carolina leads the nation in tobacco production and is the second-largest pig producer. But new technologies also drive the economy and more than 200 companies operate in Research Triangle Park alone. Other important industries include finance, nanotechnology and Christmas trees. Craft brewers have contributed over $2 billion to the economy.
So grab a platter of barbecue, pour a local brew and watch the Duke Blue Devils battle the Carolina Tar Heels on the basketball court. College hoops rival Jesus for Carolinians' souls.
Top experiences in North Carolina
Recent articles
North Carolina activities
Charlotte Segway Tour
You'll meet your guide in downtown Charlotte and get started with a safety overview for the Segway. Once you’re comfortable with the Segway’s controls, follow your guide through the lively Uptown district, with plenty of stops along the way to snap photos and to hear fun stories and facts about Charlotte's history. Option 1: 1.5-hour Segway tourWheel down the Levine Ave of the Arts, named after local donors to the arts in Charlotte. On one side of the avenue you’ll see the Bechtler Museum, designed by a Swiss architect and opened in 2010 to show the Bechtler family’s collection of modern art. Check out Niki de Saint Phalle’s outdoor sculpture “The Firebird” – which is covered in mirror mosaic and stands more than 17 feet (5 meters) tall. Across the street you’ll find the Mint Museum, the oldest art museum in Charlotte with one of the largest art collections in the Southeast, and the Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture, which presents exhibitions and performing arts. Then pop into The Green, a pocket park lined with sculptures that celebrate great literature. Next you'll travel over to Trade and Tryon streets, a crossroads where two native American trails once intersected, which became the center of Charlotte. Then head into the historic Fourth Ward where your guide will lead you through streets lined with beautiful Victorian homes. Landmarks include:Levine Avenue of the ArtsMint MuseumBechtler Museum of Modern ArtThe Gantt Center for African-American Arts and CultureThe GreenTrade and Tryon Fourth WardOption 2: 2-hour Segway tourThis option includes the sights in the shorter tour followed by a visit to the Old Settlers’ Cemetery, Charlotte’s original municipal cemetery which operated for a century starting in 1776. Listen to your guide’s tales of the prominent citizens that were buried here and at your next stop, the Elmwood/Pinewood Cemetery. Finally you'll return to modern times with a spin around the Panthers Stadium, where Carolina Panthers football fans cheer on their team. Landmarks include those in option 1, plus:Old Settlers’ Cemetery Elmwood/Pinewood CemeteryCarolina Panthers football stadium
Charlotte Comedy City Tour
This Charlotte comedy tour departs at FIRST WARD PARK (301 E 7th St) by the Google Building and the Rail Road stop. Cross Road is College and 7th and will begin in Uptown, where you'll board the open-air bus and meet your comedic guide. Cruise along the streets to take in the sights and atmosphere as your guide humorously highlights the history, architecture, and entertainment of the city. As you travel through some of Charlotte's most interesting neighborhoods, including Uptown, Southend, Plaza Midwood, NoDa, and the Fourth Ward, listen to your guide's club-style jokes and commentary. About halfway through, you'll stop for a quick break. Feel free to bring your own beer and wine on board to enhance your adults-only sightseeing experience. Please note: Due to the mature nature of the jokes on the bus and the on-board alcohol, this tour is intended for adults only. Those under the age of 16 are not permitted, and absolutely no babies are allowed on the bus due to safety issues (there are no seat belts, and the bus cannot hold car seats or strollers). If any tickets are purchased for children, they will not be allowed to board and no refund will be issued.
Hiking Tour of Blue Ridge Parkway, Waterfalls
Your tour begins with pickup from your Asheville area hotel or accommodation by an air-conditioned van, which has all captains chairs for the drive to and along the Blue Ridge Parkway when open, which is also Great Smoky Mountain National Park an American treasure well known for its scenic beauty and remarkable mountain views. Sit back , relax and enjoy this stunning drive to our first waterfall in Pisgah National Forest before travelling a short distance to visit two more falls in a beautiful state forest.. Along the way you'll listen to interesting stories about the rich history of the area that has been attracting people to the area for generations from your local Asheville guide. Wear comfortable shoes or hiking boots for the easy to moderate hiking portion of the tour . You should feel comfortable walking approximately 3.5 miles at one time during the hiking portion of the tour with stops along the way that will allow you time to enjoy falls, a snack and drink that is provided. Bring a small day pack if you have one. Safety is always a priority! After hiking, your tour concludes with transport back to your hotel, leaving you the rest of the afternoon to enjoy at your leisure.
Asheville Ghost Walking Tour and Asheville Mystery Museum
Meet your guide at the Asheville Masonic Temple, location of the Asheville Mystery Museum, for your 2-hour hautned walking tour. Stroll through the streets of scenic downtown Asheville at night as you are brought to the area's most haunted hotspots. You'll hear the legends and history of: The Pink Lady who haunts the Grove Park Inn Chilling apparitions from a suicide at Helen's Bridge A young lady brutally murdered in the Battery Park Hotel Spirits from the madman who executed our city's largest killing spree Why psychics call Asheville a vortex A body entombed in the wall of St. Lawrence, and much more. Not only will you experience Asheville's dark underbelly, but you'll also learn about ghost hunting! At the end of the tour, you will enter the basement of the Masonic Temple to experience Mystery Museum. You'll never view Asheville the same way again!
Charlotte Bike Tours
Meet your guide inside the Overstreet Mall at your selected departure time. You’ll be outfitted with a bike and helmet and given a brief safety orientation before embarking on your 1.5-hour bike tour of Charlotte. Engage all of your senses as you pedal down beautiful tree-lined streets and through parks filled with history. Pause at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets, which mark the city's center and divides the city’s first four wards. Cruise down Levine Avenue of the Arts past local shops, coffee shops and restaurants cooking up classic Southern food. This avenue is home to the Levine Center for the Arts, one of Charlotte’s key cultural destinations comprised of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Harvey B Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture, the John S and James L Knight Theater and the Mint Museum Uptown.Pedal past The Green, small public park, and explore historic Fourth Ward Park, located at the center of the Fourth Ward section of Uptown. This lovely green park, a common ground for all kinds of city-dwellers, features several walking trails and fountains and is surrounded by towering urban buildings.Throughout your easy, mostly flat bike ride, your guide will stop to provide commentary about Charlotte’s history, architecture, art and entertainment, and give you time to take some photos and soak up the atmosphere. Your Charlotte bike tour ends back at the Overstreet Mall.
Charlotte's Historical City Tour
Explore the city of Charlotte on one of our unique golf carts and see some of the most popular landmarks and neighborhoods Charlotte has to offer. We will depart from Fitzgerald’s, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, on one of our 7 person golf carts. We will then venture off on an exciting, fully narrated experience through the Queen City. Throughout this guided tour you will see top attractions such as the beautiful 390,000 square foot NASCAR Hall of Fame where all the top drivers, crews and owners are now immortalized. You will see many of the museums Charlotte has to offer such as Discovery Place, The Mint Museum, Imaginon and Levine Museum of the New South. You will also get to see where our sports teams play! We will ride by Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers, Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets as well as many concerts and shows, and BB&T Ballpark, home of the Charlotte Knights. We want to show our guests some of Charlotte's oldest neighborhoods, as well as various up and coming neighborhoods. You will see the beautiful homes of Historic 4th Ward that sits in the heart of Uptown. We will drive through First Ward, a neighborhood that originally provided housing to laborers in the industrial era, and is now home to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Center City Campus and First Ward Park. We will then cruise to South End, which is home to the arts district as well as many of Charlotte's breweries. NoDA and Plaza Midwood are known as Charlotte's most diverse and eclectic neighborhoods, which are filled with art galleries, funky stores, and restaurants. There is so much to see in Charlotte and we are looking forward to sharing our city with you! There are plenty of opportunities to stop and take photos on the tour.