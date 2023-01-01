NASCAR Hall of Fame

The race-car simulator ($5) at this rip-roaring Uptown museum hurtles you onto the track and into a 15-car race that feels surprisingly real. Elsewhere, learn the history of an American-born sport whose roots lie in moonshine running, check out six generations of race cars on ‘Glory Road,’ and test your pit-crew skills.

Casual fans be warned: exhibits are heavily geared toward visitors who already know a lot about the sport. If you don't, you should at least be aware that NASCAR is short for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing.