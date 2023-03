Illustrating simple scientific principles with eye-catching displays, Discovery Place is targeted largely at kids. It centers on a steamy rainforest that's inhabited by live macaws, and crossed by a swaying (not at all scary) rope bridge. Pretty much everything, including some docile snakes, is hands-on, though the ‘Fantastic Frogs’ and pulsating moon jellies remain safely behind glass.

Visitors can pay extra to watch a movie in the big-screen IMAX theater.