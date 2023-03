There’s a lot to read at Charlotte’s history museum, in a restored mansion 6 miles east of the center. Wordy displays explain the city’s origins, and its role in the American Revolution, in great detail. There’s little to look at, though, other than a model of Charlotte as a simple rural crossroads in 1775.

Hourly tours lead visitors out to the 1774 Hezekiah Home at the rear – the oldest stone building in the county.