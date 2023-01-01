Originally the Carolinas Aviation Museum, the renamed Sullenberger Aviation Museum reopened in early 2023 in a new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, honoring Captain Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger III. The permanent exhibit highlights the heroic efforts of Captain Sully and the entire flight crew of US Airways Flight 1549 who, on January 19, 2009, safely landed their distressed aircraft in the Hudson River after it struck a flock of birds taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport enroute to Charlotte, North Carolina. All 155 passengers aboard the flight were saved. The sprawling space, with a visitor center, main gallery, outdoor plaza and historic airplane hangar includes dozens of aircraft and immersive storytelling exhibits as well as public and private event spaces to be used for innovative and inspiring programming