This multimedia 'library' celebrates superstar evangelist and 'pastor to the presidents' Billy Graham, who was born in Charlotte in 1918 and died just short of his 100th birthday in 2018. The engaging and informative 90-minute tour opens with a gospel-preaching animatronic cow, then spotlights key moments in Graham's ministry, including the 1949 tent revival in Los Angeles, where he inspired the hero of Unbroken, Louis Zamperini.

Titled the 'Journey of Faith,' and imbued of course with Christian proselytizing, the tour explores Graham's journey and the roots of modern Evangelicalism. Graham's boyhood home, which originally stood 4 miles away, has been relocated here, following a pit stop for a few years in South Carolina.