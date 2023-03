The US Mint opened its first-ever outpost in Uptown Charlotte in 1837, using gold mined from the mountains nearby. Transported 3 miles southeast a century later, the building now holds treasures ranging from ceramic masterpieces from Britain and North Carolina to stunning modern American decorative glasswork. Best of all are the wonderful pre-Columbian artifacts created by the Aztecs and Maya.

Admission tickets also cover the Mint Museum Uptown, and are valid for two days.